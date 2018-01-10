Missouri Gov. Greitens to give second State of the State

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash on northbound I-55 near Benton, Missouri.
A Kentucky Senate panel discussed legislation on Thursday that would affect animals left in cars in the extreme heat or cold.
A Perryville woman has died after an early morning fire.
There is a new Chief Ranger at Ozark National Scenic Riverways, following the retirement of former Chief Ranger last year.
A roadway is back open in Caldwell County, Kentucky after a semi crash.
