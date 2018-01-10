Police investigate series of burglaries in Dexter, MO

The Dexter Police Department is investigating a series of business burglaries that happened within two days.

On Sunday, January 7, Corner Cottage, Mangus & Associates Inc. and Dexter Gospel Assembly were all burglarized.

Bootheel Petroleum was also burglarized on Monday, January 8.

Dexter Police encourages business owners to not leave money inside their business after hours.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512.

