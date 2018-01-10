1 taken to hospital after crash in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, January 10.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened just before noon in the 7900 block of Lovelace Road.

A 59-year-old man from Paducah was headed eastbound when his car dropped off the shoulder and hit a driveway culvert.

The car crossed the driveway and hit a mailbox before stopping.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The Concord Fire Department assisted at the scene.

