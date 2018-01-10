Crews not to pre-treat roads before wintery mix

Several Heartland road crews won't be pre-treating highways with brine and say it will be ineffective due to rain expected before the start of the winter weather event.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, ice accumulation from freezing rain and sleet prior to the start of snow could limit the ability of crews to substantially improve driving conditions.

Drivers should pay close attention to the forecast as accumulation numbers may change as the winter storm approaches. It is also a good idea to limit travel until highway crews have time to salt and plow snow.

The city of Cape Girardeau will be reactive to the storm that moves through.

Like Kentucky crews, they will not be pre-treating roads due to the rain. But they are ready to treat the roads once the weather moves in.

"We're keeping a close eye on the weather, if it should come in with any kind of ice, any kind of snow, we are ready - we've been ready since October," said Andrew Stone, Traffic Operations Manager with the City of Cape Girardeau. "We get all of our equipment ready, make sure it's working, so we're always ready. It is on our trucks ready to go, we have a full shed of salt back here so, if we should get any weather coming in, we will come in and will get to work on our roads."

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, they have plenty of salt. They've got 20 trucks standing by to keep the roads safe.

