3 arrested after assault in Murray, KY

Three people were arrested after a fight at an apartment in Murray, Kentucky on Jan. 7.

According to police, one victim had noticeable injuries and said someone sent her a threat and were waiting for her to leave the apartment.

When she didn't leave, she was attacked and hit with a silver object. The suspects then left the area.

One suspect was found behind the apartment in a field and taken into custody. The other suspects were found in a vehicle behind the apartment as well.

One of the suspects, Brianna Norsworthy, 20, of Murray, had a concealed gun tucked in her waistband.

Three suspects were charged in relation to the assault.

Norsworthy was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and 2nd-degree assault. Taneshia Foster, 26, and Jeanae Smith, 25, , both of Murray, were each charged with 2nd-degree assault and 4th-degree assault.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.