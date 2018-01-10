2 people hospitalized after shooting in Cairo, IL

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in Cairo on Tuesday, January 9.

According to Chief Leonard Harris, police received a call of shots fired around 9 p.m on the 300 block of 27th Street.

Police found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victims were transported to area hospitals.

We are told that they are in stable condition.

There are no details on the suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.