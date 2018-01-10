2 people hospitalized after shooting in Cairo, IL

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash on northbound I-55 near Benton, Missouri.
A Kentucky Senate panel discussed legislation on Thursday that would affect animals left in cars in the extreme heat or cold.
A Perryville woman has died after an early morning fire.
There is a new Chief Ranger at Ozark National Scenic Riverways, following the retirement of former Chief Ranger last year.
A roadway is back open in Caldwell County, Kentucky after a semi crash.
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.
