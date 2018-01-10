Man accused of threatening another person, arrested in McCracken Co.

A man was arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky on a weapons charge after he reportedly threatened another man Wednesday morning.

Marlin J. Brown was arrested on outstanding warrants charging him with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), tampering with physical evidence and first-degree burglary.

According to police, the victim said Brown threatened him before 9 a.m. in the Dudley Court area. The victim said Brown had a black and silver handgun with him at the time.

Officer Jason Montgomery said officers found Brown at a home in the 1500 block of North 11 Street.

The homeowner said Brown did have permission to be at the home and told police that neither she nor her husband owned a handgun and that there should not be a gun in the home.

Officers found a silver and black .380-caliber handgun under a bed, and arrested Brown on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Montgomery said a record check showed Brown previously was convicted of several felony offenses in Illinois.

Officers said the gun was loaded, and a bullet was chambered. The primer on the round in the chamber had been struck, but the bullet did not fire.

Brown was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.