Police arrest Malden, MO woman for threatening woman with a gun

Steele Police Department have arrested a Malden woman for allegedly pulling a handgun on another woman.

According to Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, on January 5, a woman reported to police that she was at the parking lot of Nobel Estates Apartments when a woman that she knows pulled out a handgun; pointed the gun at her and made a threat to kill her.

Steele Police arrested 33-year-old Sharon Morgan of Malden, Missouri, in connection with the incident.

During the arrest, police found the handgun used to threaten the woman.

Morgan is charged with unlawful use of a weapon with a bond set of $25,000.

She is currently being held at the Pemiscot County Jail.

