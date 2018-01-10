KY doctor sentenced to 5 years in prison will not be released

A Kentucky doctor will not be released from jail after being sentenced to five years in prison in April 2017.

Ezekiel O. Akande, 58, of Somerset, is serving a five-year sentence in the Grayson County jail.

A Somerset jury convicted him at trial in March for Medicaid fraud, a Class D felony, and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, a Class C felony.

He will not be released from jail, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said today.

Akande was sentenced to five years and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution. His motion for shock probation in July was overruled by Pulaski Circuit Judge David A. Tapp.

Akande did not appear before the board after the Kentucky Parole Board entered an order Dec. 4, 2017. He will next be eligible for parole Jan. 31, 2019.

Akande, who operated Somerset Regional Pain Center LLC, stood trial for receiving payment from Kentucky’s Medicaid program for tobacco cessation counseling he did not perform.

Beshear’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse alleged that Akande billed for counseling where the patient was a nonsmoker or a smoker who did not desire to quit smoking.

