8-year-old girl injured when shots fired into home

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An 8-year-old St. Louis County girl is being treated for a gunshot wound after she was shot while sleeping in her bedroom.

Police were called just before 4 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting in north St. Louis County. The girl was in the bedroom of her family home when several shots were fired into the house.

One bullet went through walls and struck the girl. He was taken to a hospital with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

