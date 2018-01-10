Chicago's Field Museum to add flying reptiles, gardens

CHICAGO (AP) - The huge central hall at Chicago's Field Museum won't only soon be home to the touchable cast of a titanosaur, the biggest dinosaur ever discovered.

The museum said Wednesday that Stanley Field Hall also is getting a flock of life-size giant flying reptile replicas and a hanging garden. A T. rex named Sue has occupied the hall and will be moved upstairs starting Feb. 4. The gardens, flying reptiles and titanosaur will start going up soon afterward. Final installation is expected in May.

The 122-foot-long titanosaur will take up a third of the museum's main hall and its head will peek over a 28-foot, second-floor balcony. Two of the flying reptile replicas have wing spans of 35 feet. The gardens will be made of 3D-printed plastic and more than 1,000 live plants.

