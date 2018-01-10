Early morning trailer fire in Cape Girardeau considered suspicious

A trailer fire that broke out Wednesday morning at Starview Court is being considered suspicious.

Fire crews with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department said no one was living in the trailer at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

They received a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding the fire from a neighbor in the Star Vue area.

When officials arrived the trailer was fully involved. They were able to get the flames under control in about 20 minutes.

Officials said they have fought fires at this location before and this fire is considered suspicious at this time.

