First Alert: watching winter precipitation chances

Right now, all eyes are on Thursday into Friday as a wintry mix looks to move into our area.

Wednesday will be another foggy, dreary day. Unfortunately, the low clouds and drizzle will continue through the day with on and off showers possible too. Highs will be well above average today, into the 50s.

Rain takes over through the day Thursday, but as cold air takes over the rain will change to freezing rain, then sleet and likely then turn into snow.

Power outages are possible with the ice and very strong winds. Roads will be dangerous Thursday night and Friday.

The best chance for accumulating snow looks to be in our eastern counties. Still much to watch with this system as far as ice totals and snow totals.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.