FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued tonight-Fri. for freezing rain

A First Alert Action Day has been declared for tonight into Friday due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says a strong cold front will move through the Heartland tonight. As the front moves through temperatures will drop around 20 degrees with the passage of the front. Shortly after that, the temperatures will fall below freezing.

This will likely cause an hour or two of freezing rain to develop. On average, most of the Heartland will receive up to one-tenth of an inch of ice.

Freezing rain will likely change to sleet as temperatures fall into the lower and middle 20s.

Western counties will likely receive a half-inch to 1 inch of sleet with the central and eastern counties receiving between 1 and 2 inches of sleet.

When a cold front is going to arrive, wind chills will fall quickly as temperatures fall and winds increase behind the front.

This change will occur earlier to the west and later to the east.

As the precipitation ends, it will likely transition to snow.

Our western counties will likely see little if any accumulation. Areas around the Mississippi River could see up to 1 inch of snow with our eastern counties possibly receiving between 2 and 4 inches.

Any snow that falls will accumulate over ice-covered roads making travel very difficult.

This system is still in its development stage and all future snow accumulations depend on the exact track of the storm. If the storms move farther to the west much of the Heartland could experience heavy snow on Friday. If the storms move farther east, most of the Heartland would receive no snow.

