FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

Map of road conditions in Kentucky as of 1:47 a.m. (Source: KYTC)

Map of road conditions in Illinois as of 1:40 a.m. (Source: IDOT)

Map of road conditions in Missouri as of 1:40 a.m. (Source: MoDOT)

A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

Much of the Heartland continues to see a mixture of freezing rain and sleet.

For much of the area, the freezing rain has turned to sleet quicker than expected. This is good news when it comes to the threat of power outages.

Sleet will not accumulate on power lines keeping them ice-free for the most part. However, this causes very slick travel as sleet will stick to roadways and help freeze the standing water on roads as well.

Travel will remain dangerous throughout the early morning hours through much of Friday.

We still have many hours of precipitation to get through.

Rain is well south of Memphis and is moving to the north. This will allow for some areas to receive over an inch of sleet with a few local areas closing in on 2 inches of sleet by sunrise.

There is still a possibility sleet will change to snow around sunrise for the eastern half of the Heartland. This would likely cause at least 1-2 inches of snow to fall on top of the sleet we receive this early morning.

