5 things to know 1/10

A foggy start to the day again here in the Heartland. It is much warmer though so there should not be icy spots on the roads today.

On and off drizzle is possible all day. Temperatures are much warmer today with highs in the 50’s. However, it is still a dreary day all around

Rain is expected to turn to freezing rain late Thursday evening into the overnight hours. Eventually, it will change into sleet and some snow.

The best chance for snow will be in our eastern counties, elsewhere could see some significant ice. Ice could cause power outages because it could be very windy as well.



It will stay cold throughout the weekend and into next week.

At least 13 people have been killed after rain triggered mudslides in Southern California

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

Police in Fredericktown, Missouri are looking for a person of interest in a home invasion.

The Paducah, Kentucky city commission passed an anti-discrimination ordinance that protects the rights of gay, lesbian, and transgender residents.

Southeast Missouri University President Dr. Carlos Vargas, announced that dozens of positions will be cut in an effort to balance the University's budget.

