Search for home invasion suspect underway in Fredericktown, MO

Investigators in Fredericktown are using canines and thermal imaging cameras to search for a man suspected of a home invasion.

According to Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis, Glenn Frick, 46, was last seen in the area of the Fredericktown Animal Hospital on Business Route 67.

Frick reportedly asked someone to use a cell phone and that person let him use the phone. Investigators tracked the phone and determined Frick was in the area of the animal hospital, so they called the State Prison Search and Rescue dog team in to help search for him.

Before the team arrived, someone that lives off County Road 262 called to report that he'd spotted Frick in the woods near his house.

The dogs were deployed and tracked Frick through the wooded area. A member of the team reported seeing him about 50 yards ahead of them, but Frick sprinted away and officers weren't able to catch him.

Because Frick is still on the run, the superintendent of the Fredericktown School District opted to keep the school on lockdown on Thursday, Jan. 11.

On Wednesday, Frick was spotted inside a company vehicle at Pense Brothers Drilling around 9:30 a.m. That's on Newberry Street in Fredericktown. One of the employees told investigators that when they asked Frick if he needed help, Frick said, "the union is trying to kill me." He reportedly ran toward a nearby tree line and disappeared.

Officers found an AR-10 rifle in the truck Frick was spotted in and took it as evidence.

Investigators are concerned that as the extreme cold moves in, Frick will be looking for somewhere warm and dry to take shelter. Chief Hovis asked that residents lock all outbuildings, homes, and vehicles.

Hovis said Frick was found armed in a home in the 300 block of East College Street around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 9. When he ran from the home, he reportedly had an AR-10 and a .357 magnum revolver. He is wanted on charges of burglary first degree and armed criminal action.

Frick is described as a white male, 5'11" and 145 pounds.

According to Chief Hovis, he is already working with a representative from Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health to secure a bed for Frick once he is taken into custody so that he can be treated.

In a post on Facebook, Hovis wrote, "If you see Mr. Frick, please immediately call 911 and report it so our response teams can apprehend Mr. Frick, and get him the help that is much needed."

Contact Fredericktown police at 573-783-3660 if you have any information on his location.

