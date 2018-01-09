Possible home invasion suspect spotted; schools, hospital in Fredericktown on lockdown

Investigators in Fredericktown, Missouri are still looking for a man suspected in a recent home invasion.

According to Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis, Glenn Frick, 46, was spotted inside a company vehicle at Pense Brothers Drilling around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10. That's on Newberry Street in Fredericktown.

One of the employees told investigators that when they asked Frick if he needed help, Frick said, "the union is trying to kill me." He reportedly ran toward a nearby tree line and disappeared.

He was wearing blue jeans and a blue hooded shirt when he ran from Pense Brothers Drilling.

Officers found an AR-10 rifle in the truck Frick was spotted in and took it as evidence.

Hovis said Frick was found armed in a home in the 300 block of East College Street around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 9. When he ran from the home, he reportedly had an AR-10 and a .357 magnum revolver.

Fredericktown, Missouri schools and the Madison Medical Center are on a voluntary lockdown as a result of the possible sighting Wednesday morning.

Frick is described as a white male, 5'11" and 145 pounds.

Chief Eric Hovis said his department is committed to protecting the community and his officers are out looking for Frick. In a post on Facebook, Hovis wrote, "The Police Department is conducting searches and I have assigned officers to the school for transports and extra patrol so normal business can be conducted. We are working with the family and close friends to locate Mr. Frick safely. Our community’s safety is my top priority."

Contact Fredericktown police at 573-783-3660 if you have any information on his location.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.