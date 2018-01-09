Anti-discrimination ordinance passes in Paducah, KY

The Paducah, Kentucky city commission passed an anti-discrimination ordinance on Jan. 9.

Basically it protects the rights of gay, lesbian, and transgender residents.

It means by law they could not be discriminated against in issues like employment, housing, and public accommodations.

So many people showed up for the vote they apparently had to call in the fire marshal.

Advocates say Paducah is now the 9th city in Kentucky with those protections.

