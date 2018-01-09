Kentucky men's basketball over Texas A&M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky men's basketball over Texas A&M

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The Kentucky Wildcats took on the Aggies of Texas A&M on Jan. 9 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

The final score was Kentucky 74 Texas A&M 73.

Kentucky takes Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. on Jan. 13 at 4 p.m.

