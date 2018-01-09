Kentucky men's basketball over Texas A&M

Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
The Salukis took on Bradley in an MVC matchup on Jan. 9 in Peoria, Illinois with tipoff at 7 p.m. SIU lost to Bradley 68-62.
The Kentucky Wildcats took on the Aggies of Texas A&M on Jan. 9 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
New Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says he is looking forward to working with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and leading a team that he insists is poised to make a jump.
