SIU men's basketball loses to Bradley

The Salukis took on Bradley in an MVC matchup on Jan. 9 in Peoria, Illinois with tipoff at 7 p.m.

SIU lost to Bradley 68-62.

SIU plays Illinois State in Carbondale on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.