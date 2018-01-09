Stalking awareness event held in Union County, IL

January is National Stalking Awareness Month. It is a crime that affects 7.5 million victims a year.

According to Union County State's Attorney's Office, a public education and awareness event was held in the Community Room in the Courthouse in Jonesboro, Illinois on Wednesday, January 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Presenters included Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel, Executive Director of the Women's Center Cathy McClanahan, and Tyler R. Edmonds, Union County State's Attorney.

The Union County State's Attorney's Office asks community members to report incidents of stalking and promote awareness and public education about stalking.

McClanahan said oftentimes the victims of these crimes downplay the early signs of stalking which can lead to a much more severe situation such as destruction of property and sometimes homicide. She encourages people who think they are being stalked to document as many harassing texts, phone calls, or social media posts as possible and report them to the authorities early.

5 tips from the public awareness event to stop someone stalking you are:

Trust your instinct

Call the police

Keep a log

Keep calls, texts, e-mails, photos, and social media posts that relate to stalking

Get help in the event that you are afraid for your safety

For more information, please contact the State's Attorney's Office at 618-833-7216.

Additional information is also available at www.stalkingawarenessmonth.org and www.ovw.usdoj.gov.

