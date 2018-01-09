January is National Stalking Awareness Month. It is a crime that affects 3.4 million victims a year.

According to Union County State's Attorney's Office, A public education and awareness event will be held in the Community Room in the Courthouse in Jonesboro, Illinois on January 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Presenters include Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel, Executive Director of the Women's Center Cathy McClanahan, and Tyler R. Edmonds, Union County State's Attorney.

The Union County State's Attorney's Office asks community members to report incidents of stalking and promote awareness and public education about stalking.

For more information, please contact the State's Attorney's Office at 618-833-7216. Additional information is also available at www.stalkingawarenessmonth.org and www.ovw.usdoj.gov.

