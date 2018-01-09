Taking a break from drinking alcohol brings benefits

Maybe you indulged in spiked eggnog or mulled wine over the holidays, but taking a break from drinking in the New Year can actually bring benefits to your health.

Dr. Jeff Ripperda with Shawnee Health Care says the benefits of laying off alcohol depend on your own personal health goals.

"If somebody wants to shed a few extra pounds on the other hand," said Ripperda. "A dry January is not a bad idea because there are certain changes that happen in the body if somebody drinks regularly and stop drinking that could help them lose some weight."

Ripperda says alcohol not only adds additional calories, but the body views it as a poison.

He also says you can't expect permanent results with just a temporary life change.

