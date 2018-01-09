Doc: Getting the flu shot is the best way to prevent the virus

The nasty flu season is here whether we like it or not, and many are trying to figure out how to avoid the popular viral infection

Dr. Jeff Ripperda with Shawnee Healthcare said keeping the home really clean doesn't really make a difference in the risk of the flu.

He stands tall on the flu shot still being the best preventative option.

"There are again a whole of products out there, vitamins, immune booster, echinacea, certain teas, all sorts of products you can find on the internet that all claim that they boost the immune system and can help prevent you from the flu," said Ripperda. "To my knowledge the only thing that's really ever been proven that'll prevent somebody from getting the flu is again, getting the flu shot."

Dr. Ripperda says avoiding people that are sick, washing your hands are things that help. He also suggests if you are running a fever or are sick to stay home.

Anyone who has the flu got it by being in contact or in proximity to someone who has it.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.