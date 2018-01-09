Report: Space heaters 2nd leading cause of US home fires

A new report shows heating equipment is the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third-leading cause of home fire deaths.

That's according to the National Fire Protection Agency.

Between 2011 and 2015, portable and stationary space heaters accounted 43-percent of U.S. home heating fires and 85-percent of home heating fire deaths.

According to NFPA, space heaters should be placed a minimum of three feet away from anything that can burn, and must be turned off when people leave the room or go to sleep.

December, January, and February are the leading months for home heating fires according to the agency.

