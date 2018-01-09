McCracken Co., KY man arrested on gun, burglary charges

A western Kentucky man is facing weapons and burglary charges after he reportedly threatened another man on Jan. 9.

According to Paducah police, Marlin J. Brown, 39, was arrested on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; as well as, warrants charging him with second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree burglary.

Officers found Brown at a home in the 1500 block of N. 11th Street. The homeowner said Brown did not have permission to be in the home and the homeowners did not own a gun.

Police found a .380 caliber gun under a bed. Officers said the gun was loaded and a bullet was in the chamber. The primer in the chamber had been struck but the bullet didn't fire.

A record check showed Brown is a convicted felon out of Illinois.

He was booked into the McCracken County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.