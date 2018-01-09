Murray State Cinema International announces 2018 spring season

The Cinema International film series at Murray State University has announced its spring 2018 lineup, beginning January 25 with the Japanese film “Still Walking.”

The spring 2018 lineup of Cinema International features yet another series of unique movies from various corners of the world, including Chile, India, France, China, Egypt and more.

With a new film arriving on campus each week — playing every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Curris Center Theatre — the film series is an excellent opportunity for the University and greater community to see films that are often otherwise difficult to see in cinemas.

Discussions led by Murray State faculty and students will also take place before and after the screenings.

The first film of the spring 2018 series, “Still Walking,” is a 2008 Japanese film directed, edited and written by Hirokazu Kore-eda. “Still Walking” tells the story of a family coping with an emotional situation during a 24-hour period of time.

The film was widely praised by critics and won best film at the 2008 Mar del Plata International Film Festival. The 114-minute film includes English subtitles.

The overall line-up for the spring 2018 semester includes the following films:

“Still Walking” (January 25-27)

“I am From Chile” (February 1-3)

“Whose Streets?” (February 8-10)

“The King of Masks” (February 15-17)

“North Face” (February 22-24)

“Young Frankenstein – Criterion” (March 1-3)1

“In Light of the Revolution” (March 8-10)

“The Clearwater Affair” (March 29-30)

“The Man Who Knew Infinity” (April 5-7)

“Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry” (April 12-14)

Admission to all Cinema International screenings is free and open to the public but donations are always welcome.

For more information about Cinema International and upcoming screenings, please visit murraystate.edu/cinemainternational, like Cinema International on Facebook or visit the University Calendar.

