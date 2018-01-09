New Bears coach Nagy faces big task to lift struggling team

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - New Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says he is looking forward to working with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and leading a team that he insists is poised to make a jump.

He sees "a 'want' there to be great" by the organization.

The Bears introduced Nagy on Tuesday, a day after he was hired as the team's 16th head coach to replace the fired John Fox.

General manager Ryan Pace says this is "about more than a quarterback," though developing Trubisky is crucial.

Nagy says he will call plays and that he was the one doing that - not Andy Reid - in the second half of Kansas City's playoff loss to Tennessee. He is not sure if defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will stay.

