Paducah, KY police looking for man accused of stealing $10K from employer

The Paducah Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer.

James Lindsey Jr., 37 is charged in a warrant with theft of deposits.

According to Det. Blake Quinn, Lindsey Jr. took more than $10,000 and used the money. Police have been unable to find Lindsey Jr.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 270-444-8550 or crime stoppers at 443-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.