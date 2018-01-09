Entirely outdoor pre-school named top nursery in Britain

Some schools close in cold weather, but a pre-school in Britain never shuts its doors because there aren't any doors to close.

You read that correctly.

Dandelion Nursery is the United Kingdom's first entirely outdoor pre-school.

During story time, students take a seat in the mud.

When it's time to play, the only toys the kids have are the ones they make themselves.

"The outdoor environment is so incredibly rich - the amount of learning in a small piece of earth - you can hit every area of the foundation stage," said Dandelion Education co-founder Hayley Room.

Two former primary school teachers created the outdoor learning experience for kids ages two to eight in a small village in East England.

The kids entertain themselves by building forts, making pretend vehicles out of logs and straw bales, and by simply playing in the mud.

Philosophy is also part of the curriculum.

Students have to wiggle their finger when they want to speak in order to make their ideas heard.

"And if you pass judgment on what the children say, then you can silence them because they think that there's a right or wrong answer," said Room.

Teachers at the pre-school said their students are resilient and that they learn more independence each day.

The outdoor school was named Britain's best nursery this year and the founders are planning to open a second nursery in the new year.

