Bill signed to support SE Missouri firefighters, first responders

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
WASHINGTON (KFVS) -

President Donald Trump has signed a bill to extend funding for grants that go to firefighters and first responders in southeast Missouri. The bill was backed by Sen. Claire McCaskill.

According to the senator's office, the law helps fire and emergency services personnel continue to have access to critical training, equipment, and staffing resources.

Some of the departments receiving funding in recent years include:

  • Benton Fire Department
  • Benton / New Hamburg / Commerce Fire Protection District
  • Cape Girardeau Fire Department
  • Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department
  • City of Kennett Fire Department
  • East County Fire Protection District
  • Fredericktown Fire Department
  • Gordonville Fire Protection District
  • Millersville Rural Fire Protection District
  • North Cape County Rural Fire District
  • Oran Fire Protection District
  • Poplar Bluff Fire Department
  • Purman Community Volunteer Fire Department
  • Scott County Rural Fire Protection District
  • Senath Fire Department
  • Sikeston Department of Public Safety
  • Whitewater Fire Protection District

“Firefighters risk their lives every day protecting Missourians—and this legislation helps ensure these brave first responders have the resources they need,” McCaskill said. “It’s great that President Trump signed into law this bipartisan bill that will mean more personnel and better equipment for Southeast Missouri fire departments.”

McCaskill is also backing legislation to strengthen education benefits for volunteer firefighters and first responders at up to 100 or more fire departments in Missouri.

