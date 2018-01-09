Bill signed to support SE Missouri firefighters, first responders

President Donald Trump has signed a bill to extend funding for grants that go to firefighters and first responders in southeast Missouri. The bill was backed by Sen. Claire McCaskill.

According to the senator's office, the law helps fire and emergency services personnel continue to have access to critical training, equipment, and staffing resources.

Some of the departments receiving funding in recent years include:

Benton Fire Department

Benton / New Hamburg / Commerce Fire Protection District

Cape Girardeau Fire Department

Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department

City of Kennett Fire Department

East County Fire Protection District

Fredericktown Fire Department

Gordonville Fire Protection District

Millersville Rural Fire Protection District

North Cape County Rural Fire District

Oran Fire Protection District

Poplar Bluff Fire Department

Purman Community Volunteer Fire Department

Scott County Rural Fire Protection District

Senath Fire Department

Sikeston Department of Public Safety

Whitewater Fire Protection District

“Firefighters risk their lives every day protecting Missourians—and this legislation helps ensure these brave first responders have the resources they need,” McCaskill said. “It’s great that President Trump signed into law this bipartisan bill that will mean more personnel and better equipment for Southeast Missouri fire departments.”

McCaskill is also backing legislation to strengthen education benefits for volunteer firefighters and first responders at up to 100 or more fire departments in Missouri.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.