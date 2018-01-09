Vision 2025: Plan to restructure, revitalize SIUC

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Carlo Montemagno wants to revitalize the school's academic programs and he calls it "Vision 2025."

Montemagno took the helm of the Carbondale campus on August 15, 2017.

During his State of the University address on September 26, Montemagno addressed his plans for academic reorganization.

"But I want to be clear that academic reorganization itself is not about eliminating programs, faculty or staff, but about creating new scholarly communities that will lead to innovation in teaching and knowledge creation," Montemagno said.

Since 2015, the university reportedly lost 50 percent of its freshman class. The 2017-2018 school year showed a nine percent drop in enrollment which equates to a $9.4 million loss in revenue.

On Oct. 19, the chancellor released a draft proposal on revitalizing academic programs in an effort to attract new students. After getting feedback from faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members, a second draft was released on Nov. 17.

CLICK HERE to see the entire Nov. 17 draft proposal.

Montemagno has proposed streamlining the number of administrative positions which would mean eliminating the role of department chair. There are also several college and departmental changes that are outlined here.

Right now, there are programs offered through 42 academic departments which are organized under eight colleges and the schools of law and medicine. Under the current proposal, the programs would fall under five colleges and 18 schools, including the schools of law and medicine. Montemagno said the new structure will reduce administrative costs.

CLICK HERE for more frequently asked questions about Vision 2025.

The finalized structure will be released in spring 2018. Montemagno hopes to have the new structure implemented on July 1, the new fiscal year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.