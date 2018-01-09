Adult high school to open in Poplar Bluff in Jan. 2019

Fredericktown, Missouri schools and the Madison Medical Center are on lockdown following a possible sighting of a suspect in the area.
Fredericktown, Missouri schools and the Madison Medical Center are on lockdown following a possible sighting of a suspect in the area.
A man has been arrested in Mayfield, Kentucky after police said he placed bomb threat at the Graves County Courthouse.
A man has been arrested in Mayfield, Kentucky after police said he placed bomb threat at the Graves County Courthouse.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
Steele Police Department have arrested a man for allegedly pulling a handgun on another woman.
Steele Police Department have arrested a man for allegedly pulling a handgun on another woman.
A man was arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky on a weapons charge after he reportedly threatened another man Wednesday morning.
A man was arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky on a weapons charge after he reportedly threatened another man Wednesday morning.
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."
A Vermilion Parish middle school teacher was removed and subsequently arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting Monday night. The actions have sparked international outrage on social media and have inspired alleged death threats against members of the school board.
A Vermilion Parish middle school teacher was removed and subsequently arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting Monday night. The actions have sparked international outrage on social media and have inspired alleged death threats against members of the school board.
Willie Nelson had barely started his opening song at a weekend concert before abruptly ending his performance.
Willie Nelson had barely started his opening song at a weekend concert before abruptly ending his performance.
Two of the siblings happened to be friends with the same woman on Facebook.
Two of the siblings happened to be friends with the same woman on Facebook.
One supplier said he shipped 140,000 doses in a two-day period. Without the presidential tweet, he would typically send out 8,400 doses.
One supplier said he shipped 140,000 doses in a two-day period. Without the presidential tweet, he would typically send out 8,400 doses.
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.
A man accused of setting his girlfriend's puppy on fire will not receive a lighter sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday.
A man accused of setting his girlfriend's puppy on fire will not receive a lighter sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday.
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.