Adult high school to open in Poplar Bluff in Jan. 2019

MERS Goodwill has announced that those wanting to get their high school degree will be able to accomplish just that starting in January 2019.

According to MERS, the state has awarded the organization to establish four adult high schools over the next 21 months.

The Goodwill Excel Center will start classes in Poplar Bluff in 2019.

The process of obtaining a diploma is no different from traditional high schools from a curriculum standpoint and is the same as a traditional high school diploma.

Gov. Eric Greitens signed a bill in 2017 making St. Louis, along with Boone County, Butler and Greene Counties, home to the new Goodwill Excel Centers.

“We are thrilled to earn the contract from the State of Missouri,” said David Kutchback, president and CEO of MERS Goodwill. “The Goodwill Excel Centers will further our vision of a community where each individual has the opportunity to learn, work and achieve their greatest potential. We know the need is there, and we are ready to serve. Additionally, we want to thank Speaker Todd Richardson for his leadership and support in establishing adult high schools in Missouri.”

There are approximately 500,000 people in Missouri over 21 without a high school diploma, according to MERS.

The classes are fire and times will be flexible to accommodate people’s work schedules. Each facility will have a “drop-in” child care center. Those interested in applying can call 314-982-8802.

MERS Goodwill is also searching for a superintendent as well as 30 new staff. The first school is scheduled to open in St. Louis this year.

Other schools are scheduled to open in Columbia and Springfield, Missouri.

