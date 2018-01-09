Nathan Ellgren joins the Heartland News team as a multimedia journalist.

He previously worked as a multimedia journalist/reporter for News-Press Now TV in St. Joseph, Missouri for two years.

He graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder where he studied the performing arts and broadcast journalism. During his stay, Nathan was an anchor and reporter for News Team Boulder.

His hobbies include playing soccer, snowboarding, biking, and a plethora of other activities that involve being in the great outdoors.

If you have a story idea, reach out to Nathan by email or on his Facebook page.