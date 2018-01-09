Paducah offers new curbside recycling option

Residents of Paducah, Ky. have a new option for recycling. The city is now offering curbside recycling pickup through their public works department.

According to the public information officer, a private company previously offered curbside recycling pickup. However, this will be the first time the city is offering the curbside pickup.

According to the city's Facebook page, containers are already being delivered for those who have signed up. The first pickup will be January 22.

The city's recycling drop-off location will still be available.

