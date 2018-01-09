Hendrith receives Ashland, Inc. Endowed Professorship at Murray State University

Dr. Stephanie Hendrith, a lecturer of early childhood and elementary education in the College of Education and Human Services at Murray State University, was recently selected to receive the Ashland, Inc. Endowed Professorship in Education.

“This honor has reaffirmed and solidified that I made a great choice in pursuing a career here at Murray State,” Hendrith said.

Hendrith specializes in teaching elementary science and STEM education.

The Ashland, Inc. Endowed Professorship in Education was established at Murray State in December 1999 with three main goals: (1) to enhance the college’s collaboration with public elementary, middle and high schools within the University’s service region; (2) to further teacher educator preparation; and (3) to assist the college in attracting and retaining African American candidates as part of its teacher preparation program.

“A primary purpose of this endowed professorship is to increase the diversity of the faculty, staff and students within our college,” said Dr. David Whaley, dean of the College of Education and Human Services. “Dr. Hendrith is eager to work with the public school systems as well as with the students of our Minority Educator Recruitment and Retention (MERR) program in this effort.”

Recipients of this honor are nominated by their respective department chairs and are appointed by the college dean to hold the endowed professorship for a term of three years.

“Dr. Hendrith is a positive, proficient professional who is passionate about increasing the diversity of the teaching profession and preparing teacher candidates to be STEM educators,” said Dr. Jacqueline Hansen, chair of the college’s department of early childhood and elementary education.

“During my term, I want to focus on building stronger relationships with local schools through science education,” Hendrith said. “I have already visited several classrooms and see some great things going on with very talented educators. I would like to assist our students in exploring those collaborations.”

The endowed professorship is made possible by Ashland, Inc. and by Kentucky’s Endowment Match Program, which encourages private investment in public higher education.

Those interested in supporting the work of this or other endowments benefiting the College of Education and Human Services may visit murraystate.edu/giving or call Melanie Brooks at 270-809-3026 for more information.

