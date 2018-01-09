John Dickerson named co-host of CBS This Morning

A familiar face will be joining Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell at the desk of CBS This Morning.

John Dickerson, the current host of Face the Nation, has been named co-host of the broadcast.

He'll begin anchoring on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

“John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News,” said David Rhodes, President of CBS News. “Gayle and Norah continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day. Colleagues, newsmakers, and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day’s events—together with his co-hosts he will project our best values on every broadcast.”

Dickerson said he's looking forward to joining King and O'Donnell at the desk.

“On the campaign trail I’ve collected complements about CBS THIS MORNING’s commitment to the news for years now,” Dickerson said. “Every time I've been on the show I haven’t wanted the conversation with Norah and Gayle to end when my segment does. Now it doesn't have to.”

“Today is our sixth anniversary. Can't think of better way to celebrate and kick off our next chapter,” King said.

“This is a new beginning with an old friend,” O’Donnell said. “I've worked alongside John for almost 20 years and this is a great way to continue our mission of putting the news back in the morning.”

According to a release from CBS, he will continue to anchor Face the Nation until his successor is named.

Dickerson will replace embattled anchor Charlie Rose who was fired from the program in November.

