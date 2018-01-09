Rauner vetoes Illinois education funding legislation

Fredericktown, Missouri schools and the Madison Medical Center are on lockdown following a possible sighting of a suspect in the area.
A man has been arrested in Mayfield, Kentucky after police said he placed bomb threat at the Graves County Courthouse.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
Steele Police Department have arrested a man for allegedly pulling a handgun on another woman.
A man was arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky on a weapons charge after he reportedly threatened another man Wednesday morning.
