DPS Chief: Missing Bloomfield man could be in danger

A Bloomfield man who disappeared over the weekend could be in danger, according to Department of Public Safety Director James Dew.

The man, identified as Jerry Hornback, 41, was last seen at his home in the 600 block of North Prairie on Sunday afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 7.

Family members told the chief that Hornback has type 1 diabetes and is insulin dependent.

"He took a large dose of insulin and ran off," Dew said.

Family members tell Dew that Hornback had been struggling with some issues before he disappeared.

Anyone with information can call the Bloomfield Department of Public Safety at (573) 568-3576.

