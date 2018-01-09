DPS: Missing Bloomfield man found dead

A missing man from Bloomfield, Missouri was found dead on Sunday, January 14.

According to the Bloomfield Department of Public Safety, officers with DPS and the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office, responded to reports of a man found dead in a creek bed northwest of the city of Bloomfield.

The body was identified as 41-year-old Jerry Hornback.

Officers with the Bloomfield Department of Public Safety and the Stoddard County Sheriffs Office responded

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15. At this time no foul play is suspected but the investigation continues.

According to Department of Public Safety Director James Dew, Hornback was last seen at his home in the 600 block of North Prairie on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 7.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.