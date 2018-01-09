First Alert: dense fog lingers, snow in the forecast

It may feel like spring right now, but winter weather is gearing up to return to the Heartland.

The National Weather Service In Paducah Has Issued A Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Highs temperatures in the 40s will lead to even warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain moves in on Thursday, but as much colder air moves in, a changeover to wintry precipitation is likely.

Today, models are leaning more towards rain changing to freezing rain and/or sleet before ending as snowfall.

Snowfall totals look lower today and ice accumulation looks a little higher.

It will be a chilly weekend after the system pulls away from the Heartland.

