6 vehicles involved in 2 crashes on I-55 in Pemiscot, New Madrid Counties

Two crashes in New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties in Missouri involved six vehicles in the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55.

The site is all clear according to officials.

One crash took place in the northbound lanes was in Pemiscot County south of the 32 mile-marker.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

No one was hurt.

The southbound crash was in New Madrid County near Marston.

Four vehicles were involved in this crash that took place at the 33.6 mile marker.

A Nissan Altima driven by 38-year-old Shaun Wold of Sikeston, Mo struck the rear of an Infiniti SUV driven by 45-year-old Taurus Gale of Memphis, Tennessee.

This caused a Chevrolet Malibu driven by 49-year-old Stacie Renz of Hardy, Iowa to strike the rear of the Nissan.

The Nissan then crossed the median and hit a Chevrolet Impala driven by 43-yaer-old William Sullivan of Portageville, Mo.

Renz and a passenger in the SUV, 28-year-old Iris Jordan suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Officials said 10 posts and 400 feet of cable were damaged.

Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said more than one incident happened before 6 a.m.

The Portageville Police Department said it happened at the 34.6 mile-marker. They said there were only minor injuries to people involved.

Highway Patrol, New Madrid County Sheriff's Department, and Portageville police were on the scene.

