5 things to know 1/9

First Alert Forecast

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Heartland.

Temperatures in our northern counties are sitting at freezing. Drive carefully, freezing fog could cause some black ice so there could be some slick roadways as well as slick sidewalks and driveways.

A system moving in Thursday into Friday is still looking very interesting.

It looked like it might start as rain but this morning it shows that it will change to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night into Friday.

Snow totals this morning are looking way lower. Just a heads up, your Friday morning commute could be messy.

The weekend looks chilly with maybe a few flurries.

Making headlines

A woman is behind bars after police said she stabbed her husband Monday night in McCracken County, Kentucky.

A mobile home was deemed a total loss after heavy fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday night,

Two men were seriously injured in a head-on collision just south of Dexter, Mo.

One person is dead and another is suffering life-threatening injuries after a four-car crash near Hillsboro Monday evening.

