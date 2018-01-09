2 seriously injured in crash near Dexter, MO

A crash in Stoddard County, Missouri seriously injured two people Monday night on January 8.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened around 9 p.m. on MO 25, two miles south of Dexter, Mo.

The driver of a 2016 Ram 1500 pickup, 63-year-old Clarance Freeman of Dexter, was headed southbound while 71-year-old Ronald Gisi of Bloomfield was headed northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy.

Officials said Freeman crossed the center line and struck Gisi head-on then overturned off the roadway.

Both were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for serious injuries.

