Mobile home destroyed by fire in Cape Girardeau, MO

Fire officials are calling a mobile home a total loss after a fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri Monday night on January 8.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was called to a residence on N. Kingshighway just before 6:30 p.m. for a structure fire.

When they arrived, the first unit reported heavy fire under the mobile home. They began to fight the flames with a line off of their truck.

Heavy fire and smoke were both inside and outside of the structure. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Four engines, one ladder truck and a Battalion Chief were called to the scene.

There were a total of 16 personnel on the scene.

The structure was a complete loss along with most of the contents. Officials said the home did not have any working smoke detectors.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.