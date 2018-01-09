Woman accused of stabbing husband, arrested in McCracken Co., KY

One woman is behind bars after police said she stabbed her husband Monday night.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of S. Friendship Road for a domestic disturbance around 9:30 p.m.

They were also notified of a male at the Hardee’s Restaurant on Lone Oak Road who had suffered a stab wound to his back.

The investigation revealed that Rhiannon Perilloux, 40, of Paducah, had stabbed her husband in the back with a kitchen knife during an altercation at their residence on S. Friendship Road.

The husband then fled the residence and was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Perilloux was arrested and lodged at McCracken County Regional Jail for felony assault second degree/domestic violence.

