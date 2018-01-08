Stay Stroke Free! Screenings coming to Cape Girardeau

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital will be in Cape Girardeau offering screenings that could save your life.

On Wednesday, January 10, hospital representatives will be on hand offering what's called "Life Line Screening."

Using ultrasound technology, they'll be able to look inside your arteries for plaque buildup, a major factor for stroke.

Eighty percent of strokes and heart disease can be prevented. The test is painless, non-invasive, and you keep your clothes on.

Pre-registration is required. Call 1-800-364-0457 to register. The screening is at the Osage Community Center in Cape.

