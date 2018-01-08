The flu is peaking in Illinois

State records show that the flu season in Illinois appears to be peaking early this year.

The Chicago Tribune reports there are more than 100 more influenza outbreaks across the state this season compared with last season at this time.

Last month, health officials recommended hospitals limit visitors and take precautions to prevent and control the spread of the flu.

Carrie Eldridge of the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department in Marion said people should be on the lookout for flu-like symptoms to stay safe.

"Your first symptom is typically going to be a fever and then its going to evolve into your more respiratory which would be your cough, sneezing, coughing, could have a runny nose and then it would go from there," said Eldridge.

She said the health department gave out over 50 flu shots today alone.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.