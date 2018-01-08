Tips on driving in foggy conditions - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tips on driving in foggy conditions

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

According to NOAA.gov, if you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

  • Slow down and allow extra time.
  • Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights.
  • Never use your high-beam lights. Using high beam lights causes glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.
  • Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.
  • To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.
  • In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.
  • If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly